Oh Harrison, you just keep getting more and more handsome! Harry enjoys long walks with his foster family and playing in the snow. Tug of war with his small dog pal remains his favorite game. Harrison puts himself to bed in his crate each night and has wonderful house manners. He can be sensitive about new things, but is happy to practice being brave — especially if treats are involved! For his new year’s resolution, Harry is practicing hopping in and out of the car all by himself.

Harrison was born June 20 and he’s a big boy. We have learned that his litter’s DNA includes:

25% American Staffordshire Terrier

25% German Shepherd

12.5% white Swiss Shepherd

12.5% Labrador Retriever

and 25% “other” breeds

He’s a smart, sensitive, loyal dog!

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application

