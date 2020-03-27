Adopt a Pet | Harrison
This is Harrison’s best “let’s go for a WALK” look. Would it work on you? He is a very good boy who likes hiking and exploring and making new dog friends. Harrison would do best in a family with older kids or humans who can continue his training and take him on lots of fun adventures. This big dog can be a fraidy cat around scary things like strollers or scooters and he looks to his humans for guidance and reassurance. He is an affectionate, toy-loving 9-month-old dog who is crate-trained, potty-trained and smart as a whip!

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application

