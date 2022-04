Heath is a lovey and wrinkly puppy with an adorable snore. Slow to wake in the morning, he'll stretch and yawn, shaking off sleep like a kid on Saturday morning. Once up, he's become quite the explorer, poking into every nook and cranny before taking off after his brother for some rough-and-tumble play or luring the resident dog and cats into a game of chase. Affectionate and snuggly, he'd enjoy having an active family who wouldn't mind sharing the couch!