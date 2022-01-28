Adopt a Pet | Henry

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This handsome fellow is Henry. He’s hunting for bugs! Once a fly catches his eye, he will go to great lengths to follow it all over his foster home. It doesn't take much to entertain sweet, silly Henry, and he puts on a very good show for his humans before giving up and settling in on a warm lap. Henry has had more than one meet and greet, and after meeting this youthful and fun-loving kitty, the potential adopters have each realized that their senior kitties or excitable dogs aren't the right match. He loves the 2-year-old friendly cat in his foster home and is itching for a youthful feline friend in his forever home too! Apply online for your opportunity to meet Henry: https://winecountryanimallovers.org/.../orphan-henry.../

