Every week is a big week when you are a growing, learning puppy! Herschel learned about kitty cats this week and he got an A+ for playing nice. He also had a play date with a goofy big dog who he played a gentle game of tug with. This handsome guy is a big fan of kiddie pools and playing with the garden hose. Herschel puts himself to nap in his crate and it’s adorable! So much to love about this 14-week-old puppy. He does best with nice, slow intros while he builds confidence in new settings. Herschel is doing well exploring on leash and he’s quite a cuddly guy. We believe he will grow up to be a large lap dog!
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.