Adopt a Pet | Hummus

Hummus is a darling little 9-week-old tiger. When it comes to his litter, he’s the king of the mountain and the leader of the clowder — the biggest of his four siblings. He’s brave, playful, and loves to explore. Hummus has a distinctive coat with black and brown stripes that are flecked with gray and little tufts of black at the tips of his ears. He’s a hunter and a pouncer, all while being extremely gentle and sweet with his people. Hummus has perfect litter box skills and will fall asleep next to the mellow dog in his foster home. He is scheduled to visit the neuter fairy soon and that means it’s time to find this tiger a forever family!