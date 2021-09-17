Adopt a Pet | Italian sisters

 Skip to main content
True to their Italian roots, these kittens are beautiful with fashionable and unique coats. They're also chatty and loud with a lot to share. Meet sisters Florence, Verona, Sicily and Milan. Friendly and effusive, these girls are easy to love and would do well in almost any home. They're going to be available for adoption at the end of the month. Can't wait that long? We have so many amazing cats who are ready to go home NOW: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats 

Sometimes cats like to catch a bit of sun by the window. This actually may do more harm than good and can even give your cat a sunburn. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

