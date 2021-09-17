Adopt a Pet | Italian sisters
Adopt a Pet | Italian sisters
True to their Italian roots, these kittens are beautiful with fashionable and unique coats. They're also chatty and loud with a lot to share. Meet sisters Florence, Verona, Sicily and Milan. Friendly and effusive, these girls are easy to love and would do well in almost any home. They're going to be available for adoption at the end of the month. Can't wait that long? We have so many amazing cats who are ready to go home NOW: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats