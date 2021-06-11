Adopt a Pet | Izmir

One of the best things about fostering is getting to know these little beings and seeing their unique personalities unfold as they feel comfortable in your care. Izmir is the only boy from the Spice Route Litter and he gallops to his foster mom and chirps to say hello. He is the most cuddly of his litter and purrs the instant he is picked up. Once he's grown out of the rough play stage he'd be great with kids. This litter is confident, social and, at this age, they are all rowdy, high speed players! Plush dog toys are perfect kick toys and regular nail trims are a must. The Spice Route Litter has just turned 8 weeks old and they are scheduled for spay/neuter on June 10, so it won't be long until they are ready to graduate from their foster home to forever homes. They are all listed on the "Coming Soon" area of our website: