Adopt a Pet | Jack

Jack is lookin’ GOOD these days! Once he is comfortable with you, all he wants is love. He is naturally more reserved than his older dog pal Sam who came to WCAL with him. This little guy has changed dramatically since he first arrived as a itchy, partially bald and skinny little guy with a mouth of rotten teeth. He now sports all his hair including his tail! Jack is no longer skinny and he is always eager to eat! He doesn’t have many teeth left after his dental, but they are all functional. He has more energy and dances around your feet. Jack likes to play with the young dog in his foster home. The rest of the day he can be found snuggled into his bed or sleeping in the sun on the deck. Jack has learned to use a dog door and he us also comfortable using a pee pad by the door. We are so proud of sweet little Jack.
