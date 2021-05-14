Adopt a Pet | Jade

This sweet young house panther is named Jade and she is thrilled to be rolling around cone-free after the vet removed her sutures! Jade is healing marvelously from surgery. She has been given the green light to be adopted now that she has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed and flea treated ("the works"). Her purrsonality is all sugar, no spice. This 1-year-old kitty is a lover! She likes being brushed, playing with toys and receiving lots of attention from her humans. Jade came to us as a stray cat in need of emergency surgery for a prolapsed uterus, but that's all in the past now and she is looking forward to meeting her forever family! You can apply online if you are ready to welcome a good luck black cat like Jade into your home: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/adult-Jade
