 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Jade
Adopt a Pet | Jade

Adopt a Pet | Jade

{{featured_button_text}}

This sweet young house panther is named Jade and she is thrilled to be rolling around cone-free after the vet removed her sutures! Jade is healing marvelously from surgery. She has been given the green light to be adopted now that she has been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed and flea treated ("the works"). Her purrsonality is all sugar, no spice. This 1-year-old kitty is a lover! She likes being brushed, playing with toys and receiving lots of attention from her humans. Jade came to us as a stray cat in need of emergency surgery for a prolapsed uterus, but that's all in the past now and she is looking forward to meeting her forever family! You can apply online if you are ready to welcome a good luck black cat like Jade into your home: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/adult-Jade

If you ever call your cat over and they don’t come, it’s easy to think that maybe they just don’t know their name. Cats are incredibly smart, so you’d be wrong. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Adopt a Pet | Snoop
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Snoop

  • Updated

This 14-week old is at full speed about 85% of the day and there's no shortage of playful, silly puppy energy to go around. If you have the time to give, Snoop will be a loyal companion, sure to make every day more fun.

Adopt a Pet | Pickles
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Pickles

Pickles is past the troublemaker phase, yet very playful and fun with a nice soft coat for petting. This handsome teenager is seeking an adult only home. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News