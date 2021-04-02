Adopt a Pet | Jakey

Everyone loves Jakey! What’s not to love about a one-eyed scruffy boy? He is living in a foster home where he gets lots of love and is invited to be a part of every activity. This suits him just fine because he is a real attention-seeker who is happiest in a lap. Jakey enjoys family walks around the neighborhood too. His ideal family will be comfortable brushing his teeth regularly to help him stay healthy. He just healed up from a dental to remove a few bonus teeth and his appetite is fantastic now that his retained baby teeth aren’t bugging him anymore!WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-dogs WATCH NOW: MISSING DOG FROM CALIFORNIA FOUND 600 MILES AWAY IN MEXICO(tncms-asset)d7cf3fbf-bb10-5f4e-ac9e-fe54a7538c9d[0](/tncms-asset)SEE PHOTOS FROM OUR READERS: LOVE YOUR PET DAY 2021