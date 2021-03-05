Adopt a Pet | Jam

This is Jam the kitten. She is a curious explorer and apparently has an extra special talent for poking herself in the eye! When she was found, her left eye had some scarring from a previous injury that had already healed. A few weeks ago, she was goofing around and managed to injure her right eye. We tried our very best to save this eye, but it just wasn't meant to be. On Thursday her right eye was surgically removed. Eye injuries are incredibly painful and Jam is very good at communicating when she isn't happy; after all, she is a calico! Her patience over the past few weeks of ointment, drops, cones, compresses and exams has been nothing short of remarkable. Her left eye has a spider web of scarring that is quite beautiful in the right lighting, but this does impact her remaining vision. For obvious reasons, we will be looking for an indoor only home once her incision is healed and the sutures are removed in two weeks. Jam's #1 request is a home with other friendly cats for her to play with! She'd also like some nice humans who will let her snuggle in bed at night. Ooh -- and a tall cat tree by a window! She likes canned food and mice toys and deserves plenty of both.