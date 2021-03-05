 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Jam
Adopt a Pet | Jam

Adopt a Pet | Jam

{{featured_button_text}}
Adopt a Pet | Jam

This is Jam the kitten. She is a curious explorer and apparently has an extra special talent for poking herself in the eye! When she was found, her left eye had some scarring from a previous injury that had already healed. A few weeks ago, she was goofing around and managed to injure her right eye. We tried our very best to save this eye, but it just wasn't meant to be. On Thursday her right eye was surgically removed. Eye injuries are incredibly painful and Jam is very good at communicating when she isn't happy; after all, she is a calico! Her patience over the past few weeks of ointment, drops, cones, compresses and exams has been nothing short of remarkable. Her left eye has a spider web of scarring that is quite beautiful in the right lighting, but this does impact her remaining vision. For obvious reasons, we will be looking for an indoor only home once her incision is healed and the sutures are removed in two weeks. Jam's #1 request is a home with other friendly cats for her to play with! She'd also like some nice humans who will let her snuggle in bed at night. Ooh -- and a tall cat tree by a window! She likes canned food and mice toys and deserves plenty of both.

WATCH NOW: VETERINARIANS SAY THIS IS THE BEST DIET FOR CATS

SEE PHOTOS AS BOOKSTORE CATS MOVE IN AT COPPERFIELD’S IN CALISTOGA

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Adopt a Pet | Mo
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Mo

  • Updated

Mo is so fun to train and incredibly responsive to his humans. WCAL is looking for a family who is committed to reward based training with this super star.

Adopt a Pet | Joy
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Joy

  • Updated

Joy is a curious, 4-month old, black-as-night kitty with no shortage of spunk and catitude. She's spayed, microchipped and ready for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News