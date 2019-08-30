Adopt a Pet | Jaq & Fae

We have adoptable kittens! Fluffy ones, sleek ones, bold ones, shy ones... There is a kitten (or two) for each of you. Please help us find homes for all the friendly, loving furry terrorists in our program so that we can keep helping all the others in need! Kitten season is not over yet and our foster homes are bursting at the seams!
JAQ is a fluffy black and white sweetheart. She jumps up on the big bed to hang out with her people and the other big kitties. Her pure white chest is so fluffy and beautiful.
Little sister FAE is the smallest of the bunch and she's a sleek all-black house panther. Fae has cool polydactyl toes on all four feet and she is sweet and quiet.
See all our kitties and fill out an adoption application on our website: