Jaq is a stunning 3-month-old kitten who is ready for a home of her own! She likes to lounge on the bed with the resident cats in her foster home. She's happy to rough house with any of her siblings and doesn't play favorites. Her very favorite pastime is trying to see what her caregivers are cooking and eating. Jaq never misses dinner time. Have you watched any of the "Jun's Kitchen" videos of Chef Jun Yoshizuki cooking with his cats? It would appear that Jaq has! We don't think she'd mind having her own YouTube channel ... https://youtu.be/5530I_pYjbo
Apply to adopt Jaq online (and maybe her cute brother Louie too?): WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application