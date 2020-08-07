Adopt a Pet | Jenner

Jenner would make a great apartment cat for someone who would take joy in watching her learn to trust and love. In the two months that she’s been in a WCAL foster home, Jenner has gone from fearful and unsure to enjoying human company. She rubs on her foster mom’s legs, loves kitty treats and even lets Wendy scratch her under her chin now! It’s amazing to see Jenner stretch out full length on the floor rolling around on her back, making air biscuits, and rubbing her head on whatever is in reach. After growing up on the streets, this 12-month old is not interested in going outside any time soon. She’s happy to watch the world go by from her window perch and be catered to by nice humans.