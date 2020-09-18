 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Jenner
Adopt a Pet | Jenner

Adopt a Pet | Jenner

{{featured_button_text}}

This brave girl decided she was ready to mingle with the resident pets in her foster home and explore! Jenner is really coming out of her shell and we are thrilled. This morning she cleared the baby gate to her room and surprised her foster mom with a visit to the kitchen counter. She and Otis the cat are pals now—particularly after his unauthorized sleepover in her room on Friday night—and Jenner is curious but wary of the energetic young dog. A quiet home with a friendly cat and/or a mellow cat-friendly dog could definitely work for her.

Jenner came to WCAL this spring because she had a prolapsed rectum after giving birth to six kittens on the streets. A good Samaritan delivered her to the Clearlake Animal Shelter who contacted WCAL. We weaned her litter as fast as we could and then got her a corrective surgery when she was spayed. It has been a long, slow recovery for this former street cat, but her foster mom knew she had the potential to be a house pet and was willing to give her the space and time to come around. Now Jenner is ready to meet an adopter who is just as patient and kind! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/Jenner/

Watch now: These are the animals most at risk from coronavirus

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Adopt a Pet | Aslan & Tumnus
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Aslan & Tumnus

  • Updated

These tabby brothers are both from the Narnia litter born to mama Jewel and they couldn't be more different! They will be ready to leave the nest soon.

+2
Adopt a Pet | Scarlet
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Scarlet

  • Updated

Scarlet is smart as a whip, hasn't met a fence she can't climb. WCAL will begin accepting adoption applications for Scarlet next week 

+2
Adopt a Pet | Daisy
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Daisy

I really like my fosters, but I understand that someone may need a good little girl to love and cuddle and spoil. I'm willing to help whoever that person may be.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News