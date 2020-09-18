Adopt a Pet | Jenner

This brave girl decided she was ready to mingle with the resident pets in her foster home and explore! Jenner is really coming out of her shell and we are thrilled. This morning she cleared the baby gate to her room and surprised her foster mom with a visit to the kitchen counter. She and Otis the cat are pals now—particularly after his unauthorized sleepover in her room on Friday night—and Jenner is curious but wary of the energetic young dog. A quiet home with a friendly cat and/or a mellow cat-friendly dog could definitely work for her.

Jenner came to WCAL this spring because she had a prolapsed rectum after giving birth to six kittens on the streets. A good Samaritan delivered her to the Clearlake Animal Shelter who contacted WCAL. We weaned her litter as fast as we could and then got her a corrective surgery when she was spayed. It has been a long, slow recovery for this former street cat, but her foster mom knew she had the potential to be a house pet and was willing to give her the space and time to come around. Now Jenner is ready to meet an adopter who is just as patient and kind! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/Jenner/