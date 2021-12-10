 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Jessie

Jessie is a friendly little girl who is settling into a routine with her foster family after being spayed. She's about 2 years old and just 14 pounds. Before coming to WCAL we believe she was focused on survival and raising her pups because she doesn't seem to understand playing quite yet. She does enjoy strutting around on a leash and sniffing about. Jessie is also very good at snuggling! With time, we hope to show her how to truly relax and enjoy herself. Maybe you'd like to be the one to adopt Jessie and treat her to a great life? We'd like her adopters to plan to attend a reward-based training class with her because this will help boost her confidence and promote a strong bond with her new family. Apply for adoption at winecountryanimallovers.org.

