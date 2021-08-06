Adopt a Pet | Joey

It's rare that we are sure what a rescue dog's breed is, but here's our best guess with Joey, our 8-pound adoptable red mutt! His foster mom has learned that Joey is 67% bundle of fun, 22% adorable and 11% loyal companion. We are 100% certain that you will fall in love, just like his foster family has! Joey is a FUN young dog who walks nicely on leash, uses a dog door and is crate-trained. He gives the sweetest little licks and he can encourage even the cranky old dogs in his foster home to join him in the morning run around. We are still accepting adoption applications for Joey, so it's not too late! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/Joey