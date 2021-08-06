 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Joey
It's rare that we are sure what a rescue dog's breed is, but here's our best guess with Joey, our 8-pound adoptable red mutt! His foster mom has learned that Joey is 67% bundle of fun, 22% adorable and 11% loyal companion. We are 100% certain that you will fall in love, just like his foster family has! Joey is a FUN young dog who walks nicely on leash, uses a dog door and is crate-trained. He gives the sweetest little licks and he can encourage even the cranky old dogs in his foster home to join him in the morning run around. We are still accepting adoption applications for Joey, so it's not too late! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog/Joey

LifeHack suggests watching out for these 4 things to keep your pup safe this grilling season.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

+3
Adopt a Pet | Amarillo
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Amarillo

  • Updated

Amarillo and her brother are 10 weeks old, in WCAL foster care in Calistoga, and ready to be adopted by their forever family. 

Adopt a Pet | Kittens
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Kittens

  • Updated

Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune, and Guillermo are 12 weeks old and are ready for adoption now through Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

+3
Adopt a Pet | Miss Ellis
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Miss Ellis

  • Updated

Miss Ellis is a polydactyl kitten with glorious big thumbs! Her ideal adopters will be willing to take it slow and continue building her confidence. 

