Adopt a Pet | Joey

Depending on living quarters, income, and family size, many factors go into the decision to own a dog—particularly which breed to make the newest member of your home. What makes a dog house-friendly? You’ll have to narrow your focus to a couple of considerations.
Stacker combed through 195 registered breeds in the American Kennel Club (AKC) directory, analyzing the list based on some of these canine prerequisites. To narrow down the list to 44, we removed all breeds classified as “very active,” as well as those having “frequent shedding” or “lots of shedding” (we included breeds that only need occasional grooming).
We also selected dog breeds classified as “quiet” or “barks when necessary,” and those that are 25 inches tall or less when fully grown. While many large- and giant-breed dogs can be quite happy in small dwellings (Great Danes rank among the best apartment dogs), we kept these gentle giants off the list out of consideration for their manageability (particularly as puppies) when it comes time for walks and training. Breeds appear in order of AKC's popularity rankings, based on 2020 data (released March 16, 2021).
On this list, you’ll find lovable companions with a nose for curiosity, a temperament fit for the walls of a home, and favorable physical attributes suitable to things like allergies and moderate supervision. From Nordic dogs that won’t bark up a storm at strangers, and a tiny breed that is also one of the oldest (and even considered capable of warding off evil spirits), to the always popular and well-known pugs, Chihuahuas, and Pomeranians, someone is sure to capture your heart and needs.
