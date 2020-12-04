Adopt a Pet | Jovi

This sick little puppy joined our rescue last week. He has been hospitalized and is finally stable enough to go home with one of our medical fosters for close monitoring. Jovi is having serious problems with his liver function and this was causing him to have seizures before his blood sugars and electrolytes were stabilized. On top of all that, this tiny little guy is suffering from giardia which makes everything worse ...His family got him just a few weeks ago and they weren’t prepared to help him through a serious illness. Faced with hefty medical bills and an unknown outcome, they elected for euthanasia, but our friends at Pet Care East saw a glimmer of hope for this pup and asked if we might be willing to give him a chance and pay for some further diagnostics. We sure do hope his liver condition can be cured, but it’s still too early to be sure. He is only 10 weeks old and weighs less than two pounds. We sure hope that he can grow up to have a long, happy life and we are happy to give him the chance he so desperately needed.