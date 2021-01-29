Adopt a Pet | Joy

 Skip to main content
Introducing Joy! She is a curious, 4-month old, black-as-night kitty with no shortage of spunk and catitude! Joy likes it best when strangers let her make the first move, so your best bet is to ignore her until she’s ready. This is hard to do, of course, because her features are all petite and adorable, like a tiny round munchkin cat. Her favorite things are rugs, soft beds and balls with bells. She will share a quick snuggle with the big, slobbery dog in her foster home and even tolerate a quick lick as long as he keeps his dog breath to himself. When Joy first arrived, she was gorging herself and seemed like she was worried about not having enough to eat, but we have been able to convince her that she won’t ever have to worry about food again. She really likes to pal around with the adult cats in her foster home and is so fun to be around. Pouncing toes under the covers is her specialty! Joy is spayed, microchipped and has had her first vaccine. For more visit https://winecountryanimallovers.org/available-cats.

