Junior Mint is paws down the NICEST little boy! He is so gentle with his special needs sibling and has been very fun and easy to raise. Junior is always snuggled up with a sibling or being a good sport in the bitey, swatty, kicky kitten games. He is quick to purr and loves the love. This 10-week-old orange boy is a dream! Apply online to adopt him and one of his siblings.