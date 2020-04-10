Adopt a Pet | Kitten season

Kitten season has gotten off to a slow start, but it is well underway! WCAL is busy helping pregnant cats left and right. We understand that many of you who are staying at home are looking to adopt, but please be patient with us. Once born, kittens still need 8-10 weeks of growing up with their siblings before they’ll be ready to leave their foster homes and move into forever homes. This is very important because it ensures that the kittens are well socialized and have learned all the important life skills they need to be excellent house pets. We try to keep them with mom if at all possible during this time and we will not make kittens available for adoption before they are 8 weeks old. For some reason, we get a lot of requests for 6-week-old kittens, but separating them from their siblings that early is not in their best interest.