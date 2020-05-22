Adopt a Pet | Kittens coming soon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More felines continue to join our foster program every day and in just a few weeks they’ll be ready for adoption. Even though “kitten season” began months ago and we have been taking in litter after litter of baby kittens.

There are 47 other cats and kittens in our foster program right this minute and over the next few weeks they will all slowly become available for adoption. It is not uncommon for WCAL to be caring for upwards of 75 cats and kittens once the summer rolls around and we will do our best to match you up with a fantastic feline. There are going to be plenty of kittens to go around.

We do not send home kittens until they are at least eight weeks old and weigh two pounds each. Like all the very best things, kittens take time to grow healthy and strong and we appreciate your patience. It is important for their mental health that kittens have an opportunity to grow up with their siblings. This is where they learn bite inhibition, healthy social skills, practice appropriate litter box use, etc. and it takes time for kittens to graduate from formula to mush to canned food to dry kibble. Our foster families raise amazing kittens and the process can’t be rushed! Soon enough there will be kittens for everyone.