It sure does seem like the floodgates of kitten season have opened. WCAL foster families welcomed a whopping 24 cats and kittens into their homes last week and we received over a dozen the week before. The team is working hard to get them all listed online ASAP. These three cuties are going to be some of the first kittens to be ready for adoption. From left to right, little MaiTai, Mojito and Mimosa are three friendly tabby sisters. They are scheduled to be spayed the first week of May. You can apply to adopt one, two or three of these little kittens on our website: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats
Adopt a Pet | Kittens
- Updated
Annie is a pocket sized senior who found herself in the shelter when her human passed away. She now needs a family to love and be loved by.
- Updated
Rain is a stunning, 7-mont old, all-black house panther who is looking for a calm, adult-only home.
- Updated
Sweet, charming, 7-month Ripple is available for adoption.
- Updated
Clover the puppy is 10 weeks old and will be spayed on April 8 so that she can find the very best forever family.
- Updated
What's not to love about a one-eyed scruffy boy? Jakey is living in a foster home where he gets lots of love and is looking for his forever home.