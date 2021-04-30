Adopt a Pet | Kittens

It sure does seem like the floodgates of kitten season have opened. WCAL foster families welcomed a whopping 24 cats and kittens into their homes last week and we received over a dozen the week before. The team is working hard to get them all listed online ASAP. These three cuties are going to be some of the first kittens to be ready for adoption. From left to right, little MaiTai, Mojito and Mimosa are three friendly tabby sisters. They are scheduled to be spayed the first week of May.

You can apply to adopt one, two or three of these little kittens on our website: