 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Kittens
Adopt a Pet | Kittens

Adopt a Pet | Kittens

{{featured_button_text}}
It sure does seem like the floodgates of kitten season have opened. WCAL foster families welcomed a whopping 24 cats and kittens into their homes last week and we received over a dozen the week before. The team is working hard to get them all listed online ASAP. These three cuties are going to be some of the first kittens to be ready for adoption. From left to right, little MaiTai, Mojito and Mimosa are three friendly tabby sisters. They are scheduled to be spayed the first week of May. You can apply to adopt one, two or three of these little kittens on our website: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats 

Nothing is quite as insulting to your cat as you closing a door. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Adopt a Pet | Annie
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Annie

  • Updated

Annie is a pocket sized senior who found herself in the shelter when her human passed away. She now needs a family to love and be loved by.

Adopt a Pet | Rain
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Rain

  • Updated

Rain is a stunning, 7-mont old, all-black house panther who is looking for a calm, adult-only home. 

+2
Adopt a Pet | Jakey
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Jakey

  • Updated

What's not to love about a one-eyed scruffy boy? Jakey is living in a foster home where he gets lots of love and is looking for his forever home. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News