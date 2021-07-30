Adopt a Pet | Kittens

All lined up for a photoshoot are kittens Saturn ("thumbs"), Jupiter (grey princess), Neptune (itty bitty tabby), and Guillermo (tuxedo brother from another mother). They are 12 weeks old and they are getting more coordinated every day. Before long, they'll be supreme protectors and hunters. These four bottle raised kittens are ready for adoption NOW. See WCAL's website for more details and to complete an application: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats