Adopt a Pet | Kittens

All lined up for a photoshoot are kittens Saturn ("thumbs"), Jupiter (grey princess), Neptune (itty bitty tabby), and Guillermo (tuxedo brother from another mother). They are 12 weeks old and they are getting more coordinated every day. Before long, they'll be supreme protectors and hunters. These four bottle raised kittens are ready for adoption NOW. See WCAL's website for more details and to complete an application: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats

Two kittens in Colchester, Vermont, got to experience snow for their first time ever the day before Thanksgiving, taking full advantage by playing and pouncing among the powder.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Laredo & Amarillo love playing in the water bowels outside, laying in the cool rocks by the hose bib and digging in the cool dirt. These pups are ready for a forever home. 

Miss Ellis is a polydactyl kitten with glorious big thumbs! Her ideal adopters will be willing to take it slow and continue building her confidence. 

Porthos is the largest brother from the Musketeers Litter and he'll purr the minute you pick him up. The kittens will be ready for adoption after June 22.

