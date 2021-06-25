 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adopt a Pet | Kittens
Adopt a Pet | Kittens

Adopt a Pet | Kittens

{{featured_button_text}}
Did you know that two kittens are better than one!? Mama Gabby has a litter of B-E-A-UTIFUL baby cats of all colors. Chappie (black and white) and his sisters Laddie, Hadley and Natty are all available for adoption. If you submit your application now on our website, our adoption counselors can set you up with a meet and greet this weekend to pick the pair that's right for your family. This litter is growing up in a WCAL foster home with friendly dogs, kiddos and lots of love. To apply visit: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats

Blood pressure and heart rate can drop just by watching cute animal videos, according to this new study. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.
 
 
 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Adopt a Pet | The Musketeers
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | The Musketeers

  • Updated

Porthos is the largest brother from the Musketeers Litter and he'll purr the minute you pick him up. The kittens will be ready for adoption after June 22.

+2
Adopt a Pet | Izmir
Lifestyles

Adopt a Pet | Izmir

  • Updated

Izmir is the only boy from the Spice Route Litter, who has just turned 8-weeks old. It won't be long until they are ready to graduate from their foster home to forever homes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News