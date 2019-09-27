Kodiak is a VERY good boy. This week he is practicing wearing a harness and walking on leash! He’s an intrepid explorer who likes romping and playing outdoors just as much as he likes to lounge on the rug. Kodiak is an active 12-week-old puppy who is usually in motion, but does know how to sit pretty for a photo. He is likely to be a large, solid boy, though not as leggy as his brothers. He can turn any toy or shoe into a pillow for nap time (which happens multiple times each day), but his favorite head rest is his brother Tahoe. Kodiak is crate trained, likes to play with cats, and has very nice manners when playing with other dogs and small kids. What are you waiting for?
Apply now to meet him this weekend: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application