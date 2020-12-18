Adopt a Pet | Kool

 Skip to main content
Kool
Kool is definitely the leader of his litter. His coat is so smooth, sleek and healthy and he loves to climb up on his foster mom’s shoulder to play with her hair or fall asleep. This bottle-raised kitten is very adventurous and isn’t scared of anything, but Kool is also a total cuddle bug. He loves to wrestle with his siblings and afterwards, Sly and Chaka Khan often seek him out to suckle on when they are sleepy. Being the sweet big brother that he is, Kool never seems to mind them nursing on his sides. His foster home has a little dog who gives fastidious ear baths to all her foster kittens and then they all snuggle up together. If you are after a dog-friendly, cat-friendly, all-around great kitten to join your family, just ask for Kool!WATCH NOW: NAPA COMMUNITY ANIMAL RESPONSE TEAM OVERVIEW

Adopt a Pet | Bugatti
Bugatti

Bugatti and his siblings were bottle raised after being found behind a homeless encampment and will be ready to be adopted soon. 

Adopt a Pet | Jovi
Jovi

Jovi is only 10 weeks old, weighs less than two pounds, and is having serious problems with his liver function. Donate to Wine Country Animal Lovers to help with medical bills. 

