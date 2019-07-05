Adopt a Pet | Lady

Lady is one of the many cats and kittens in our adoption program who were spayed this week. She is just 9 months old and SO nice! When the doctor was spaying her, we overheard him say, “now THAT is a well-used uterus!” Poor girl came to us from a feral colony with a litter of very sick kittens. We were able to save only one of her babies — and apparently it wasn’t even her first litter, even though she is just a young kitten-cat herself! Lady is ready to go home with a family of her own. She is cat-friendly, dog-friendly, kid-friendly and very adaptable. Lady gives strong head butts and really loves human affection though she is more likely to wait for you to come to her than initiate a love session. Chin scratches and belly rubs will have her melting in your arms and she hugs you back! Apply now to bring home this petite little tuxedo girl: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application
