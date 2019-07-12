Adopt a Pet | Laney

Curious how the little kitten found dodging cars on Highway 53 is doing in her foster home? Little “Laney” is so goofy and fun and we think she likes it here! She is growing bigger every day and making dog friends, too. Laney is a chatty kitten with a wonderful gravely voice. She is ready for adoption on July 11 after she is spayed!
