Adopt a Pet | Laredo and Amarillo
Hope everyone is staying cool in this heat. These pups are not a fan of the heat wave and Laredo and Amarillo have gone "swimming" in the water dish in the kitchen of their foster home many times this weekend. They love playing in the water bowls outside, lying in the cool rocks by the hose bib and digging in the cool dirt. Naptime! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-dogs 

A new study has found that puppies are wired to communicate with humans from birth. Dogs are born with “human-like” social skills that give them an advantage when it comes to bonding with people. Researchers found that puppies are able to understand some human gestures. However, they aren’t able to communicate back until they are a little older. 375 eight-week-old puppies took part in the study. The dogs had little previous one-on-one interaction with humans. In one test, the puppies were able to find a hidden treat by following human pointing gestures. These findings suggest that dogs are biologically prepared for communication with humans, Dr. Emily Bray, University of Arizona
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

