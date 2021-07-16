Hope everyone is staying cool in this heat. These pups are not a fan of the heat wave and Laredo and Amarillo have gone "swimming" in the water dish in the kitchen of their foster home many times this weekend. They love playing in the water bowls outside, lying in the cool rocks by the hose bib and digging in the cool dirt. Naptime! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-dogs
Adopt a Pet | Laredo and Amarillo
