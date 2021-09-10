 Skip to main content
Adopt a Pet | Laredo
Laredo is practicing so hard to be your BFF, constant companion and adventure buddy! Busy coffee shop for puppuccinos, feed store to pick out a colorful new toy, walking on a loose leash like the bestest boy, sitting pretty for photos with his dog friends. Laredo is happy to say "Hi" to everyone he meets while out. He's very food-motivated and can really tune out the chaos to focus on his person when the treats come out. Laredo is a curious, loving, freckled 15 week old who is looking for an active family who will continue to teach him new things things and be sure to include him in all the fun activities. Laredo is the best boy and his positive, charming, curious attitude is infectious! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-dogs

