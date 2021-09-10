Laredo is practicing so hard to be your BFF, constant companion and adventure buddy! Busy coffee shop for puppuccinos, feed store to pick out a colorful new toy, walking on a loose leash like the bestest boy, sitting pretty for photos with his dog friends. Laredo is happy to say "Hi" to everyone he meets while out. He's very food-motivated and can really tune out the chaos to focus on his person when the treats come out. Laredo is a curious, loving, freckled 15 week old who is looking for an active family who will continue to teach him new things things and be sure to include him in all the fun activities. Laredo is the best boy and his positive, charming, curious attitude is infectious! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-dogs
Adopt a Pet | Laredo
Adopt a Pet | Laredo
Related to this story
- Updated
Wilkie the kitten is trying a more professional approach to his adoption profile. See his resume and qualifications at Wine Country Animal Lovers.
- Updated
Goose is a dreamboat. He and his siblings are all spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and ready for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers.
- Updated
Mary Kate & Ashley are kid-friendly love bugs. They are spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers.
- Updated
A frozen pizza kitten party! Three scrumptious little felines, DiGiorno Totino and Bagel Bite are ready for adoption through Wine Country Animal Lovers.
- Updated
Joey is 67% bundle of fun, 22% adorable and 11% loyal companion and ready for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers.