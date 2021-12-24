 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Napa County Farm Bureau
Adopt a Pet

Adopt a Pet | Leela

Adopt a Pet | Leela

Leela's sutures are out and she's spunkier than ever! This one-eyed baby calico has only two speeds, full throttle or zonked out. Leela is full of beans and nothing can slow her down or rain on her kitten parade. Next step: finding her a healthy, active, youthful, feline pal! She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready for a meet and greet. Apply at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application

This adorable footage shows the funny moment a cat decided to go for a ride on his owner's robotic vacuum cleaner. One-and-a-half-year-old Jett was totally relaxed as he was propelled around the living room on top of the robotic device. Owner Chenice Gynn, 24, took the video of Jett's exploits at her home in Yate, Bristol.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Adopt a Pet | Yo-Yo and Boo

Adopt a Pet | Yo-Yo and Boo

Wine Country Animal Lovers' Yo-Yo and Boo are spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to meet their forever families. 

Adopt a Pet | Frankie

Adopt a Pet | Frankie

Frankie is a sweet, loving kitty who gets along marvelously with other cats and tolerates dogs. She's available for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers.

Adopt a Pet | Jessie

Adopt a Pet | Jessie

Jessie is a friendly little 2-year old girl in a foster home with Wine Country Animal Lovers. She's looking a forever family to show her how to truly relax and enjoy herself. 

Adopt a Pet | Fuego

Adopt a Pet | Fuego

Is orange your color? It sure is Fuego's. He is ready for adoption to a home with or without other pets, from Wine Country Animal Lovers. 

Adopt a Pet | Rosebud & Huckleberry

Adopt a Pet | Rosebud & Huckleberry

Rosebud and her brother Huckleberry are WCAL's newest pups. They have a lot of learning to do, but it won't be too long until they will each be big enough for adoption.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News