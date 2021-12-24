Leela's sutures are out and she's spunkier than ever! This one-eyed baby calico has only two speeds, full throttle or zonked out. Leela is full of beans and nothing can slow her down or rain on her kitten parade. Next step: finding her a healthy, active, youthful, feline pal! She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready for a meet and greet. Apply at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application
Adopt a Pet | Leela
Related to this story
Wine Country Animal Lovers' Yo-Yo and Boo are spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to meet their forever families.
Frankie is a sweet, loving kitty who gets along marvelously with other cats and tolerates dogs. She's available for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers.
Jessie is a friendly little 2-year old girl in a foster home with Wine Country Animal Lovers. She's looking a forever family to show her how to truly relax and enjoy herself.
Is orange your color? It sure is Fuego's. He is ready for adoption to a home with or without other pets, from Wine Country Animal Lovers.
Rosebud and her brother Huckleberry are WCAL's newest pups. They have a lot of learning to do, but it won't be too long until they will each be big enough for adoption.
Meet the "Rocko's Modern Life" litter, all available for adoption from Wine Country Animal Lovers. These boys are floofy and sassy and oh, so sweet!