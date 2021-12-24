Adopt a Pet | Leela

Leela's sutures are out and she's spunkier than ever! This one-eyed baby calico has only two speeds, full throttle or zonked out. Leela is full of beans and nothing can slow her down or rain on her kitten parade. Next step: finding her a healthy, active, youthful, feline pal! She is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready for a meet and greet. Apply at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-foster-application