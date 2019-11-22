Littlefoot’s first adoption didn’t stick so he is back with us in a WCAL foster home. That means all of you get a second chance to claim this little love bug as your own! He couldn’t possibly be any sweeter and gets along with everyone. Since he was hand raised and bottle fed, Littlefoot is so confident and friendly. He adjusts quickly to a new environment and gets straight to playing games! Also when he makes biscuits and purrs, he suckles on the blanket. This young kitty is very special. His current fosters are already head over paws in love and you will be too!
