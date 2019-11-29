Louie and his sister Jaq attended our latest adoption event but we find that our teenagers don’t get as much attention because the youngsters just steal the show. These siblings are seven months old and both have unique and wonderful personalities. They could be adopted together or apart and would adjust just fine with lots of love and attention from their new families.
Like most all black cats, Louie is a relaxed and friendly guy and he was Mr. Cool at the event. He stretched out and accepted pets all afternoon. At home he is quite a lover boy who turns on his purr motor at the slightest touch! Louie would like to find a home in a cat safe neighborhood where he can be allowed to have access to the outdoors during the day.
Jaq is more of a princess and she didn’t appreciate the noise and canines who attended our event. She is an affectionate kitty with a longer black and white coat that is very soft and pretty. Jaq likes the older resident cats in her foster home and she also gets a kick out of watching TV too! She is a sweet, playful little lady who isn’t afraid to give Louie a boop on the forehead when he earns it!
If you’d like to meet these young cats, please fill out an online application and then watch for an email from our adoption coordinator to set up a date.