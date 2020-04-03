Adopt a Pet | Lucious

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update: Lucious is in a foster home now (still available for adoption)!

Still looking for a shelter-in-place buddy? Lucious is a big ol’ loverboy and he’s quite a gentle giant! Sensitive but strong, he’s a good listener and gives soft kisses. Hurry and call City of Clearlake Animal Association to see if he’d be a match for you! He is available to foster or adopt. The ideal foster home has no other pets to avoid any unexpected issues during the shelter-in-place order. If you’d like to adopt, a meet and greet with your current dog is required.

Lucious is a 1.5-year-old neutered, vaccinated male, weighing in at a solid 81 pounds. He happily greets other dogs and had no interest in the shelter’s office cat. Lucious is playful and loves everyone. He is strong and would excel with a little bit of training!

Call the shelter at 707-273-9440 for more info and to schedule an appointment. They are not able to have visitors inside the facility or in kennel areas to ensure the health and safety of shelter staff and animals.

Located at 6820 Old HWY 53, on Airport Road next to Valley Glass (By appointment only). Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Note: This dog is not with WCAL.