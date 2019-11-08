Adopt a Pet | Lydia

Meet Lydia! Her first week with us was a doozy. She was spayed last Wednesday and then her foster family was without power for a week and on edge in an advisory evacuation area very close to the fire. They learned right away that Lydia likes to snuggle and rub up real close to her humans. She is a beautiful dilute calico with piercing green eyes and we believe she's just 6 or 7 months old. If you are looking for a sweet little princess, she just may be the one for you!
