Adopt a Pet | Lydia

Good morning from lovely Lydia! She’s a friendly, chatty young dilute tortoiseshell who prefers a calm, quiet house. Lydia is great with visitors and happily plays with kitty toys on her own. She runs to greet her foster mom when she gets home from work, eager for attention and generous with her cute chirps and meows. Lydia’s favorite spot is on the back of the couch and she likes to sleep at night curled up at the foot of the bed with her human. Lydia is very sweet and low maintenance. A purrfect companion!
