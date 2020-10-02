Adopt a Pet | Lyra

Lovely little Lyra is the smallest of the Constellation Litter and also the most independent. Despite her petite size, she was the first to eat canned food on her own and Lyra stopped taking a bottle a full week ahead of her siblings! This talented little kitten has logged many firsts since then and we have really enjoyed watching her grow into a beautiful tabby. Lyra is the ultimate supervisor who is usually content to sit back and watch the mayhem as her siblings wrestle or run around the room. Its always a privilege when she asks for a snuggle and her foster mom is all too happy to oblige! Next week is Lyra’s spay day so we wanted to share a slideshow of her cutest baby pics! If your family could use another tiny tiger like Lyra to keep your big cats company, please apply to adopt online: http://WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/.../constellation.../