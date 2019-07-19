Macadamia AKA Big Mac is a pretty cool little kitten who will grow to be a very cool cat! He is laid back and easy going with a round belly. Mac rarely makes a peep but he does start purring immediately when he gets picked up! 😻 He loves the kitten hammock and does great with the big dog and other cats in his foster home. Macadamia just turned 8 weeks old and is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped so he can go home! Apply here and he could be yours:
