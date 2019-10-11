Adopt a Pet | Maeve and Wolfgang

The sweetest tabby kitten ever Maeve and her cooky fun brother Wolfgang are 8 weeks old and ready for adoption. They’re cute when awake, but adorable when sleeping. Maeve is sweet and snuggly and loves to be near humans and nuzzle under chins. Wolfgang keeps his fosters laughing with his goofiness and constant desire to play. He makes a great shoulder kitten and always seems to be able to entertain himself. These siblings make a great pair. They are getting used to all the usual household sights and sounds — vacuum, dishwasher, dog barks, and are even learning that the mellow senior canines in their foster home can be OK! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application
