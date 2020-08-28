Adopt a Pet | Maggie

We pull homeless animals from shelters because they are every bit as fabulous and deserving of love as the pampered animals currently resting at your feet, they just need a little extra help. Sometimes they need a safe foster home to decompress in or a little potty training and other times they need quite a bit more! Maggie has received over $1,200 in veterinary care since arriving at WCAL (dental & teeth removal, double ear infections, deworming, flea treatment, vaccinations, microchip, arthritis pain medication and now medication for seisures). Thanks to a rescue discount from Dr Franquelin at the Calistoga Pet Clinic and monthly gifts from our generous donors, we can help animals like Maggie get the second chance they deserve. Our goal is to meet each animal where they are at and no two animals are alike. It really bums us out to hear people complaining about adoption fees or saying that rescues only take the cute ones who will make them money... this could not be farther from the truth!