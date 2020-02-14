Adopt a Pet | Magnolia & Aspen

Today’s new puppy skill is digging in the dirt! Magnolia is the only short haired female of this 6.5-week-old litter and like the smart, adventurous pup she is, baby Maggie likes to be the first one to try everything. Her wavy haired brother Aspen has white tipped paws and he is an expert at making puppy dog eyes and being all around adorable. In other news, these two are also learning to do their business outside like big dogs. Woo hoo!
These cuties will be ready for adoption in about four weeks: WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application