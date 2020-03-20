Adopt a Pet | Magnolia
Puppy power! Can’t get enough puppy love in your newsfeed? Neither can we! Magnolia is here to please. This little whippersnapper isn’t afraid of the rain and she runs TOWARDS the hose! She has all the makings of a water dog. At 12 weeks old she is learning so much every day and making plenty of dog, cat and kid friends thanks to her team of WCAL foster families and all their friends and coworkers. That’s right — Magnolia has a whole team of people spending time with her and helping to shape her into a fantastic companion for one lucky family. Adopting a puppy is a big job, but it can be SO rewarding.

Do you work from home and have room for one more doggy assistant at your feet? Or need a canine copilot to tag along at your pet friendly job? Then we have the pup for you! Magnolia will make a superb little sister for your big, friendly pooch. We believe she will be a medium size adult, topping out around 50 pounds. Who’s in?

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application

