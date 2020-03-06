Adopt a Pet | Magnolia

There is just one sweet 10-week-old pup who hasn’t found her forever family yet. Little Magnolia could be just the ball of joyful flower-munching energy you have been missing in your life! She likes to romp and play in the garden and is a very smart cookie. Magnolia has grown up in a foster home with teens and adult kitty cats that started out bigger than she was. We believe she will grow up to be around 50 pounds as an adult. The adoption application is online for interested families at WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/dog-application.