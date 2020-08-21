Adopt a Pet | Maikoh

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maikoh is a unique dog and he is looking for a very special type of home. Sadly, he does not have much time to find it. After spending 3 years in his current home, his family feels that euthanasia might be the right decision for him, as they are struggling to keep him safely in their yard and are having difficulty crating and leashing him. We are running out of time to help him and would appreciate your shares or any connections who you think could help.

Maikoh was purchased from a (now defunct) “wolf dog” breeder as a puppy. However, his DNA tests show his parents were Siberian Husky/German Shepherd Mix and Alaskan Malamute/Coyote mix. Due to his unusual lineage and an escape at 4 months that resulted in him living on the run for three months, he is skittish of all people. Maikoh will need a family that is patient, willing to build trust and who understands that he is not a typical household pet.

