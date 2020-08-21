Adopt a Pet | Maikoh

Maikoh is a unique dog and he is looking for a very special type of home. Sadly, he does not have much time to find it. After spending 3 years in his current home, his family feels that euthanasia might be the right decision for him, as they are struggling to keep him safely in their yard and are having difficulty crating and leashing him. We are running out of time to help him and would appreciate your shares or any connections who you think could help.
Maikoh was purchased from a (now defunct) “wolf dog” breeder as a puppy. However, his DNA tests show his parents were Siberian Husky/German Shepherd Mix and Alaskan Malamute/Coyote mix. Due to his unusual lineage and an escape at 4 months that resulted in him living on the run for three months, he is skittish of all people. Maikoh will need a family that is patient, willing to build trust and who understands that he is not a typical household pet.
In his current home he adores the resident dog (a female Boxer), ignores the cat and has coexisted with two small children. His current owner feels he would be better in a home without small children, as their energy and movements do tend to spook Maikoh. Maikoh is shy, but will warm up to the adults in his home. He is very playful once he is comfortable and doesn’t understand his own strength, so his family should be able to handle a large and powerful dog.
Maikoh loves having a large yard and spends a majority of his time outdoors. He prefers to be outside. Bones and other interactive food toys can help curb his boredom, but having other active dogs in his home would be ideal. He loves every dog he has ever met.
When not supervised, Maikoh can be destructive and has done some remodeling at his current home. He is an active and intelligent dog that will benefit from regular exercise and training. He has struggled in his current home with both leash and crate training. Due to his love of the outdoors and his escape artist talents, he would likely do better in a large outdoor dog run when not supervised. With some time, trust and determination, he should warm up to a leash, especially when he discovers the adventures that await him!
Maikoh is searching for a special family that is willing to put in the work to help him thrive and the type of property where he can thrive. It will take time, patience and determination. It will not be easy, but someone with the time to dedicate to building trust through positive training just might be the key to unlocking Maikoh! Could this be you? If you are interested in learning more about Maikoh, please contact WCAL at info@WineCountryAnimalLovers.org
