Adopt a Pet | Mama Cass

Mama Cass is a chatty young cat that has successfully raised her babies and now she is enjoying some “me” time in her foster home. She likes playing with the little stuffed mouse toys (she talks to them too). Cass sits with her human on the couch and likes to sleep on the bed. She is quite pleasant to have around. At only 1 year old, she’s got her whole life ahead of her now that she is spayed and ready for adoption! Mama Cass is also microchipped and vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated with clean ears and trimmed nails!

The ideal home for this kitty is indoor only because she tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV). All her kittens tested negative and she shows zero signs of being unwell, but being FIV+ means that if she gets a cut or scrape it’s important for her to get prompt veterinary care to make sure she heals well since her immune system is not operating at 100%. She is not sick and may never become ill. It is AOK for her to live with other kitties and nice dogs too since this virus is not something that spreads among friendly pets in the same home. You have questions? We have answers!