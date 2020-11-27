Adopt a Pet | Mama Cass

Do you need a kitty to help you “hold down the fort”? Mama Cass has been perfecting the art of holding things down in her foster home and she is particularly well qualified! She holds down the laundry, the keyboard, your bed at night and even the bathtub! Cass is a friendly, easy to love young adult. She raised a litter of beautiful kittens and since then has been making friends with the teenagers and canines in her foster home. Cass is about a year and a half old and is playful, but not a trouble maker. She is a chatty short-haired tabby gal looking for an indoor-only home and a human to be her special someone. WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats.