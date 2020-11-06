Adopt a Pet | Mama Cass

This patient young mama cat is wondering if anyone wants to have a virtual meet-and-greet? Mama Cass is sure to wow you with her stunning good looks and playful attitude. She has made friends with the dogs (big and small) in her foster home, but her time to shine is really after the sun goes down when she is snuggling under the covers and purring you back to sleep when the alarm clock goes off each morning! Mama Cass is looking for a family who doesn’t mind that she tested positive for FIV on spay day. She is completely asymptomatic and could live a long, healthy life as an indoor kitty once she finds a family to pamper her! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/kitty/Mama-Cass