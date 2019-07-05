Adopt a Pet | Mama Grace

Mama Grace is a lovely and chatty young lady! She is a great mom but now she is ready for some “adult time” and to say goodbye to her five kittens. Grace loves sitting with her people and getting lots of attention! Her #1 request is an attentive family who can give her all the love she demands. She will sit in your lap or in the window sill for hours. Her foster mom warns that Grace also knows how to pull down the covers for some midnight pets if the mood strikes! Grace has shown interest in making friends with the other cats in her foster home and she would be happy to have a cat pal too!
